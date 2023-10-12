1 person stabbed at Grant High School in Van Nuys; investigation underway

Police said five teenagers, who were all between 15 and 18, were seen fleeing the scene in the school's parking lot area.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was injured Wednesday in a stabbing at Grant High School in Van Nuys.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of the campus.

According to police, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. It's unclear if the victim is a student or an adult.

Five teenagers, who were all between 15 and 18, fled the scene in a Honda hatchback, police said. An exact model wasn't immediately available. A description of the suspects also wasn't available.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured what appeared to be blood on the concrete ground of the campus.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.