2 students stabbed after fight breaks out at Van Nuys High School, police say

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two students were stabbed and another was injured Wednesday afternoon after a fight broke out at Van Nuys High School.

Police responded to the campus on Cedros Avenue around 11 a.m.

One of the students stabbed was a 16-year-old who remains in the hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old was also rushed to the hospital, though their condition is unknown.

The third teen, a 16-year-old boy, wasn't stabbed, according to police, but was evaluated at the scene.

Police did not release information regarding a suspect or suspects but said there was no one in custody at the time of the incident.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers searched the campus. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.