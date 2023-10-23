Caught on video: Suspects walk out of WSS store in Van Nuys with stolen merchandise

Investigators are poring over surveillance video hoping to identify a group of people who were captured on security video stealing shoes and other merchandise from a store in Van Nuys.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Investigators are poring over surveillance video hoping to identify a group of people who stole shoes and other merchandise from a store in Van Nuys.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects walked out of a WSS store on Sepulveda Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. They were seen stuffing the merchandise into trash bags, but it's unclear how much exactly was stolen.

Detectives are not sure how many people they are looking for.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.