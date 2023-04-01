A man was killed and another wounded after a gunman knocked on the back door of a home in Van Nuys, authorities said.

1 killed, 1 wounded after gunman knocks on door of Van Nuys home

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed and another wounded early Saturday morning after a gunman knocked on the back door of a home in Van Nuys, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police officers responded at 2 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the back of the home in the 15100 block of Gilmore Street, west of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Witnesses told officers a man knocked on the door and when the first victim responded, the suspect shot both men and ran away, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and pronounced the first victim dead at the scene. He was identified only as a man in his 50s.

The second victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A description of the shooter was not available.