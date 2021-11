WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant received a special honor for her commitment to help children living in poverty.Bryant was honored with the Giving Tree award at Saturday night's Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood.For over a decade, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 200 million items, including diapers, clothing and other essentials, to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs and foster care, as well as to other children who have lost everything in disasters.The organization says the gala helped raise $8.5 million.