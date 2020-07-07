Community & Events

Cal State Northridge students organize peaceful march in honor of slain Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen

Guillen, who had been missing since April, was killed by a fellow soldier who took his own life last week, federal and military investigators have said.
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A march at California State University of Northridge to remember Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who was murdered on the Texas Army base.

Guillen had been missing since April until investigators closed in on a suspect, a fellow soldier.

The group Mecha de CSUN organized the peaceful march. It's a Latino school group at the university.

Guillen's family believes she was sexually harassed by the suspect, who ended up taking his own life.

Family members are calling for a congressional investigation, but Army investigators claim there's no credible evidence of harassment.

Human remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, during a the search for Guillen. An Army spokesman said earlier Sunday that they were still waiting for positive identification of the remains.

Investigators were unable to use dental records to identify Guillen because of the state of her remains and instead used DNA from bone and hair samples, said Natalie Khawam, an attorney for Guillen's family.

Army officials identified the soldier suspected in Guillen's disappearance as Aaron David Robinson. Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from a community near near Fort Hood, was arrested and charged with one count for allegedly helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider, according to a criminal complaint.
