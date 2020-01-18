CDC no longer recommending people avoid all e-cigarettes, focuses on THC-containing products

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed verbiage from its website this week suggesting that people refrain from all vaping products during its investigation into vaping-related lung injury.

The CDC previously urged people to consider refraining from the use of all e-cigarette or vaping products. Now the agency is focusing on THC-containing products.

RELATED: THC vape caused serious lung illness in Chicago man, who hopes to warn others

The new recommendation suggests people avoid THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products, especially those from informal sources like friends and online dealers.

RELATED: Trump administration bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens

The agency released a report Tuesday showing that patients with vaping lung injuries tend to get THC products from informal sources -- while nicotine products often come from commercial sources, like dispensaries and vape shops.

Officials said adults using nicotine vaping products to replace cigarettes should not go back to smoking, but recommends they consider using FDA-approved ways of quitting instead.

RELATED: Breakthrough in CDC vaping illness investigation: Vitamin E acetate and THC may be to blame

They also says people should not add Vitamin-E acetate to their e-cigarettes, stating that the thickener has been "strongly linked" to lung injury cases.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News