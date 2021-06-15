Reopening California

Newsom picks 10 winners of $15M vaccine lottery to celebrate Calif. reopening

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom ushered in California's reopening from Universal Studios in Los Angeles by giving away $15 million to ten vaccinated Californians.

Each winner gets $1.5 million in cash upon receiving their second dose, if they haven't gotten fully vaccinated already.

We don't know their names, but we know their counties of residence:

  • Los Angeles County (four winners)
  • Marin County
  • Riverside County
  • Santa Barbara County
  • Sacramento County
  • Stanislaus County
  • Ventura County

Winners will be contacted directly by phone.

Since the $116.5 million "Vax for the Win" incentive program launched, roughly 2 million doses have been given -- about 840,000 starting the process for the first time. Nearly 40 million doses have been given in total, with more than 70% of adults getting at least one dose.

On Monday, Newsom was in San Francisco where he announced a new vaccine incentive. Six lucky Californians will win a free vacation in the "California Dream Vacations" drawing on July 1.

Details of these "dream vacations" haven't exactly been announced, but Newsom said they're all taking place in California as part of the effort to jump start the state's tourism industry. He alluded to some of the freebies involved, from Disneyland tickets, to seats at a Lakers game and a stay at the Ritz Carlton in Palm Springs.
Hotels and theme parks are providing those activities for free, plus the state is throwing in $2,000 in cash to cover the cost of travel.

"We are confident these vaccine incentives have worked and that's why we want to continue in that spirit," Newsom said.

Those six winners will be chosen on July 1, the governor said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom presented a $50,000 check to a 17-year-old winner of the vaccine incentive prize before the latest drawing took place on Friday.



Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for all of the vaccine incentives, including the new travel packages and the cash lottery prizes. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.

The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for 2 million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening. There are still gift cards free for the taking, Newsom said.

The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.

