Bed bugs found at 4 popular hotels on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Some tourists staying at hotels on the Las Vegas Strip may have returned home with unwanted guests: bed bugs.

At least four guests staying in popular hotels on the Strip encountered the pests in their rooms between September and January, according to reports.

Health inspectors from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) confirmed bed bug sightings at The Encore, The Venetian, The Mirage and the Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

A gaming and resort advocacy group released a statement saying, with 155,000 rooms and 41 million annual visitors, four rooms impacted over a 5-month period shows these are rare events.

How can I avoid bed bugs when traveling?

According to SNHD, be sure to check for bed bugs right after entering your hotel room.

Place your luggage on the rack. Officials said the metal or plastic legs of the luggage rack make it hard for bed bugs to get into your suitcase. Also, keep the rack away from walls.

Check the mattress and headboard for signs of bed bugs.

Pull sheets back and check for dark brown spots on the mattress. Also, check crevices and creases of mattress for shed skin, live insects or fecal matter.