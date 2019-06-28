Vehicle in Valley Village hit-and-run that killed Holocaust survivor found

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The vehicle in a Valley Village hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved Holocaust survivor has been found, police said Thursday.
Los Angeles police confirmed that the vehicle is in their custody, but the suspect who was behind the wheel is not.
On June 17, 91-year-old Gennady Bolotsky was fatally struck while walking in a crosswalk at Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue.
He was walking his beloved dog Leelah, who was his companion after his wife of more than 50 years passed away.
Family members said the vehicle in the hit-and-run is a GMC Sierra.
Surveillance video shows the Sierra hitting the elderly man and then running over his body.
Family members have been searching for video evidence and witnesses to help them find the suspect.
"The witness who saw the accident has not come forward yet," said granddaughter Adriana Bolotsky. "Judgment aside, we just need you to come forward and ID this person so we can make our world a little bit safer."
Neighbors said accidents happen at this intersection all the time. In fact, 15 years ago, Gennady Bolotsky was hit by a car in the very same spot and survived.
"He was supposed to live to 100 or more. At 91, he had more energy than a person half his life," said the victim's son, Michael Bolotsky.
The city of L.A. is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.
