SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, two street vendors spoke out on Wednesday after being attacked in a violent robbery.
Authorities said this was a particularly cruel and violent attack on three men who were up at 5 a.m. on a Sunday, getting ready to sell their merchandise to customers on the street.
It happened on March 18, and investigators have exhausted all their leads, so they are reaching out to the public, hoping someone can help them crack the case.
Juan Antonio Reyna, 50, said he was hit so hard he passed out.
Luis Gutierez was among them. He said the group of suspects demanded their money and when they got it, both men were knocked out cold.
The violent robbery was caught on surveillance cameras from a nearby church. You can see each of the victims drop to the ground. The third victim is chased into the middle of the street. He suffered the worst injuries: a broken jaw and several facial fractures. His mouth is still wired shut today.
Authorities believe this crew is dangerous, which is why Newton Division robbery investigators passed out fliers door-to-door on Wednesday, reminding people of the $25,000 reward still on the table for anyone who can help them solve this crime.
Authorities spent the last several weeks following up on leads. They interviewed several possible suspects and obtained a search warrant to track a cellphone thought to be connected to the crime. Now, two months later, they're back to square one and they need the public's help.
"They need to know they don't have to be afraid," said Det. George Diego. "People can remain anonymous. They can leave a message 24 hours a day, and we will follow those leads. We will call you back."
Police said the fear factor stems from the strong gang activity in the area.
Authorities are looking for at least five men and one woman. Their vehicles are described as a 2000 to 2005 black four-door Mercedes-Benz SUV and a gray sedan. If you have any information, you are urged to call crimes stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.