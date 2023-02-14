LAPD surrounds Venice motel with murder suspect barricaded inside

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have surrounded a motel in Venice where a murder suspect is barricaded inside.

LAPD officers shut down Lincoln Boulevard between Washington and Venice Tuesday afternoon as they attempt to coax the suspect to surrender. A SWAT team is expected on scene.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, though information about the murder and the victim has not been released.

It is believed the suspect is holed up on the second floor of the two-story Lincoln Inn.

