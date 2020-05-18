Former WWE star Shad Gaspard missing, wife says, as lifeguards search for man in Venice Beach waters

VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials resumed their search Monday morning for a 39-year-old man who disappeared off the coast of Venice Beach over the weekend, when they rescued his 10-year-old son from the waters.
Though authorities have yet to identify the missing man, the wife of former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard, who is also 39, posted on Instagram that her husband has been missing since since Sunday, the day of the rescue.
Siliana Gaspard on Monday posted two photos of her husband next to a child, saying he was last seen at Marina Del Rey beach.
Los Angeles County lifeguards raced to waters Sunday afternoon after several swimmers got caught in strong rip currents.
"That group was stuck in one of the rip currents and were swimming just north of the lifeguard tower," said Pono Barnes, an ocean lifeguard specialist with the L.A. Fire Department. "That's why lifeguards were able to get there so soon, but unfortunately, one did, however, submerge."
The 10-year-old boy was pulled from the water and was in good shape. He was not hospitalized.
"My neighbor said it was a father and son," Brad Rees said. "He grabbed the son and then the lifeguards came out and got that handled."
"Subsurface searches" for the man were suspended by county lifeguards just before sundown but picked back up again Monday morning.
The incident happened on a day when officials say the surf and the weather created challenging conditions.
"That surf that we have paired with a little bit of wind and good tidal swing today made rip currents a little bit more prevalent and a little bit stronger," Barnes said.
