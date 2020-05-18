Lifeguards rescue 10-year-old boy from waters in Venice Beach, father remains missing

VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old child was rescued from the waters off the coast of Venice Beach while the search for his father continues, officials said Sunday.Los Angeles County lifeguards searched for the 39-year-old man who officials believe was swimming with his son.Lifeguards had raced into the waters at about 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of Ocean Front Walk after several swimmers got caught in strong rip currents."That group was stuck in one of the rip currents and were swimming just north of the lifeguard tower," said Pono Barnes, an ocean lifeguard specialist with the L.A. Fire Department. "That's why lifeguards were able to get there so soon, but unfortunately, one did, however, submerge."The 10-year-old boy was pulled from the water and was in good shape. He was not hospitalized."My neighbor said it was a father and son," Brad Rees said. "He grabbed the son and then the lifeguards came out and got that handled.""Subsurface searches" for the man were suspended by county lifeguards at around 7:30 p.m. and are expected to start again Monday at 7 a.m. Lifeguards were expected to continue periodic land-based patrols throughout the area.Rescuers in L.A. County lifeguard boats spent hours scanning the water off the coast. Divers continued their search until just before sundown.The incident happened on a day when officials say the surf and the weather created challenging conditions."That surf that we have paired with a little bit of wind and good tidal swing today made rip currents a little bit more prevalent and a little bit stronger," Barnes said.