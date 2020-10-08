Person found shot at Venice Boardwalk, police say

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was wounded in a shooting on the Venice Boardwalk area Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred 6:40 p.m. near Ocean Front Walk and Venice Boulevard, according to LAPD.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots and one victim was found on the boardwalk.

Paramedics arrived to take the person to the hospital, and the victim was in stable condition.

Police say there could be more than a dozen suspects.

They were seen piling into a black Mercedes-Benz van that sped off.

Further information was not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.
