Dog dies after being violently kicked by man in Venice

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dog has died nearly a month after a man was caught on camera violently kicking the beloved pet in Venice.

Bart, a 15-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, died Friday morning after two weeks in the hospital, his owner Laura Rosenfeld told Eyewitness News.

It was on June 14 that a homeless man was captured on video kicking Bart on the sidewalk, launching him into the street. The attack was unprovoked and Rosenfeld suspected the man was on drugs.

Bart suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him unable to stand.

Rosenfeld said her beloved pet was with her for a week before his death.

"He was absolutely my world and the best part of my whole life," she told Eyewitness News. She had taken care of Bart since he was 2 months old.

The suspect was arrested after good Samaritans chased him down following the attack. He was identified as Michael Langman, 39.

Langman is expected in court July 17.