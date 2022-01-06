Society

Homeless encampments in Venice reappearing, residents say

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- They're back. Months after the city cleared out homeless encampments from the Venice boardwalk, neighbors are seeing new tents pop up along the sidewalks and on the beach.

It was only a few months ago local leaders touted the clearing of the encampments, but now frustrated residents say they feel they're back to square one.

"It's almost beyond frustration. It's comical," said resident Dave Turner. "The mismanagement of it has not served anyone well."

Turner says residents have not received enough help from the city.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents Venice, has faced backlash over his handling of the homeless crisis. Critics accuse the councilman of inaction that they say has led to a growing homeless population in their neighborhoods.

In August, as part of a program spearheaded by Bonin's office, more than 200 unhoused people living in a large encampment on the boardwalk were moved into housing.

But residents say many of the homeless did not leave, and that violent incidents are still occurring.
