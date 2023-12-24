New mural on display in Venice honors legacy of Kobe Bryant

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There is a new mural on display in Venice that honors the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

The mural features the late Lakers legend doing the "shush celebration," which was made famous when he played with Team U.S.A. It also features the Black Mamba logo.

Those who got to see it over the weekend said Bryant was the heart and soul of Los Angeles.

"I mean, it kind of speaks for itself. That's Mamba. It's the mentality to be a dog and just get after it. Day after day," said Jason Chester of Oxnard.

If you would like to check out the mural, head over to Ocean Front Walk in Venice near Muscle Beach.