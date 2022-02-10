Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed by 2 suspects wearing ski masks, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed, police say

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tourist was shot and wounded during a robbery in Venice Wednesday afternoon after he was followed by two suspects, police said.

Los Angeles police said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near Washington Boulevard and Dell Avenue, a couple blocks east of the pier.

The victim, a visitor from Florida, was walking with his girlfriend back to their rental car when they were approached by two suspects who had followed them from the beach, police said.

Police said the suspects, who were wearing black ski masks, got out of their car and demanded the man's Cartier watch. When the tourist refused to hand over the watch, police say he was shot in the leg.

The suspects then fled the scene.

The shooting victim went to a hospital in Marina del Rey. His condition is unknown.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeleslos angeles countylapdtouristrobberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Did you know NFL team branding started with the Rams?
Gov. Newsom signs COVID sick leave bill
Heat advisory in effect for SoCal with temps nearing 90 degrees
Private aviation in SoCal prepares for Super Bowl weekend
Exhibit celebrates most iconic Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Judge finds 'sufficient evidence' in Masterson charge, case to proceed
Show More
LAPD and LASD show contrasting approaches to vaccine mandate
Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside California mall
Pomona man arrested in connection with anti-government extremist group
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47, agent says
LACMA exhibit takes new look at Spanish conquest of Mexico
More TOP STORIES News