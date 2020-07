EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday another three counties were added to the state's watch list of areas of concern amid the coronavirus pandemic.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Good news for some local business in Ventura County: Bars, breweries, wineries and similar establishments can reopen for outdoor service only.Alcohol can only be sold in the same transaction as a meal, and only members of the same household can sit together at a single table.Customers can only stay at the location for up to 90 minutes and, bars must be closed to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.