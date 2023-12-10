Wind-driven brush fire in Ventura County burns more than 2,000 acres, triggers evacuations

A wind-driven brush fire that broke out in Ventura County Saturday morning prompted evacuation orders for some residents as firefighters raced to stop the spread.

SOMIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A wind-driven brush fire charred more than 2,000 acres in Ventura County and triggered evacuation orders for some residents as firefighters raced to stop the spread.

The South Fire first began around Saturday morning near the top of the ridgeline on South Mountain in the Somis area, according to a county incident report. Initial reports estimated the blaze at around 4 acres, but it quickly spread to hundreds of acres within hours.

Hours after it started, the Ventura County Fire Department said that the fire's size had grown to 2,444 acres with 0% containment.

With gusty winds likely fueling the flames, crews attacked the fire from both the air and ground.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following areas, according to the county sheriff's department.

South Mountain - south side foothills

- North: East La Loma Avenue and West La Loma Avenue

- South: East Los Angeles Avenue

- East: Aggen Road

- West: La Vista Avenue

Saticoy Country Club Area

- North: Santa Clara River

- South and West: W. Los Angeles Avenue

- East: La Vista Avenue

S. Mission Rock Road Area, Santa Paula

- North: Highway 126

- South: Santa Clara River

- East: S. Briggs Road

Andrew Dowd, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, said the fire continued to push down the north side of South Mountain. He added that crews would battle the fire through the evening.

"Although the weather has lightened and the winds have lightened up here, we do expect crews to continue battling this blaze all throughout the evening with hand crews, engine companies, dozers and helicopters with night vision goggles in place to help us suppress this fire," Dowd said.

The cause of the fire is not known.