Health & Fitness

Ventura County recommends residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

EMBED <>More Videos

Ventura County recommends residents wear masks indoors

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Public health officials in Ventura County are urging residents to wear face masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

As the county sees rising COVID-19 cases and "increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant," the advisory released Monday recommends that people wear masks while indoors in public spaces. It is not a requirement.

"All community members should take action to protect themselves and others against this potentially deadly virus," county Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin said in a statement. "While vaccines remain our best tool against COVID-19, masking in indoor and crowded outdoor settings will help us curb the spread of this latest wave of infection."

County data shows unvaccinated people are 22 times more likely to become infected and hospitalized than those who have been vaccinated against the virus, Levin added.

"We are seeing a significant growth in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our County. As of (Monday), there are 504 new cases since July 12, 41 current hospitalizations and 9 community members in the ICU. The daily case rate per 100,000 has increased to 4.4," said Public Health Director Rigoberto Vargas. "All community members are encouraged to get vaccinated to help protect themselves and loved ones. This will also help reverse this concerning trend of increasing cases since June 15."

EMBED More News Videos

The city of Pasadena announced it will reinstate an indoor mask rule for residents and require all city employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.



The recommendation comes after Los Angeles County reinstated its own mask mandate. The city of Pasadena announced Monday it will reinstate an indoor mask rule for residents, regardless of vaccination status, and require all city employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Pasadena officials say reinstatement of the indoor mask rule comes amid a "significant increase in case rates" over the last three weeks. City officials add that they've seen a 240% increase in COVID-19 cases since July 1.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessventura countyface maskcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed by LAPD in Hollywood had lighter with 'pistol-like grip'
Lab discovers root cause of COVID-19 'long haulers'
95% of COVID patients hospitalized in OC are unvaccinated
Yosemite ranger shares poignant story of mom bear calling for dead cub
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever'
Highly contagious Delta variant now makes up 83% of US cases, CDC says
Pasadena becomes 1st in SoCal to require vaccine for city workers
Show More
Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California
Boy, 8, killed by illegal firework on July 4th in San Bernardino
Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores
SF family held at gunpoint during home robbery
Fauci: Polio would exist in US if 'false information' existed then
More TOP STORIES News