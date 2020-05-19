Reopening California

Coronavirus: Ventura County officials say they meet Newsom's criteria for accelerating Phase 2 reopening

Ventura County officials will now send a plan to the governor's office for approval.
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials in Ventura County announced Tuesday that the region meets Gov. Gavin Newsom's criteria for accelerating Phase 2 of reopening.

The County will now send a plan to the governor's office for approval.

The plan, with some restrictions, includes:

  • Opening schools in the fall

  • Allowing carry out and/or sit-in dining at restaurants

  • Indoor shopping

  • Opening parking lots at beaches


    • Last week, officials announced the reopening of office-based businesses, car washes, pet grooming and landscape gardening.

    Outdoor museums, open gallery spaces and other public spaces were also allowed to reopen with modifications.

    On Monday, Gov. Newsom provided early guidance for much of the state to move into further reopening, including hair salons and sporting events.

    The criteria applies to counties that want to reopen faster than the state. While retail may open for curbside pickup statewide, restrictions on dining in at restaurants and other services are still in place statewide.

    Gov. Newsom estimated 53 of 58 counties could meet the new criteria.

