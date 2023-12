Ventura County Sheriff's Department swears in new furry member

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has a new furry member.

The department posted pictures of K-9 Mellow, a Labrador Retriever who is now assigned to the Therapeutic Inmate Management Unit. In one of those photos, the dog is seen raising his right paw as he was officially sworn in Tuesday.

Mellow will lead the new Animal-Assisted Therapy Program, which will focus on the emotional well-being of inmates who struggle with mental illness.