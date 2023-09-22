Man convicted of attempted murder after beating sleeping son with sledgehammer near Simi Valley

The son was in a medically induced coma for several days and ultimately survived.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was convicted of attempted murder after brutally beating his 24-year-old estranged son with a sledgehammer near Simi Valley earlier this year.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said jurors found 42-year-old Anthony Nardini of Bakersfield guilty of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, and assault with a deadly weapon.

They also found true the special allegations of use of a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony.

Investigators said Nardini had recently reconnected with his son and were both staying with family in an unincorporated part of Ventura County near Simi Valley.

On the evening of March 19, the two got into a fight that had to be broken up by family members.

"Once he was alone with the victim, Nardini grabbed a sledgehammer he found on the property and began to bludgeon his sleeping son with it," read a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The son was in a medically induced coma for several days and ultimately survived.

"While this conviction will never repair the emotional and physical scars inflicted by his father, we hope that this affirmation by the jury will bring some solace to the young man who experienced an unfathomable attack on his life," said Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Stu Gardner.

Nardini is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1. He's facing a life sentence with the possibility of parole and remains in custody without bail.