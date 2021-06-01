Reopening California

Ventura County eligible to move to least-restrictive yellow tier in CA's reopening framework

EMBED <>More Videos

Ventura County eligible to move to yellow tier

Ventura County is now eligible to advance into the yellow tier, the least restrictive in California's reopening framework, according to state data released Tuesday.

The county, which will join Los Angeles and Orange counties, will move into the yellow tier Wednesday after meeting the state's threshold -- along with COVID-19 numbers holding as expected.

The move will allow many businesses such as movie theaters and gyms to expand capacity and allows bars to reopen indoors at 25% capacity ahead of the state's June 15 reopening.

Over half of Ventura County's eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties remain in the orange tier.

See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.


