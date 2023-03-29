Ventura Harbor beaches replenished after storms cause erosion

Ventura Harbor beaches have been severely eroded by recent storms, but they have been in the process of being restored.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura Harbor beaches have been severely eroded by recent storms, but they have been in the process of being restored.

Dredging work started in January, and more than 400,000 cubic tons of sand has been used to fix the erosion caused by Southern California's wet winter.

The federal government has provided millions of dollars the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has used to make the Ventura Harbor entrance channel passable and fix what was damaged.

After nearly three months of dredging, you can now enjoy the Ventura Harbor beaches. Along with the replenishing of the sand, the contractors also had to clean up the huge mess that washed up.

RELATED: Here's how one beach in Ventura County is trying an innovative strategy to combat erosion

"Our teams have been really busy out here, working with contractors to remove debris to make the beaches safe again for the public," said Brian Pendleton, the general manager of the Ventura Port District.

Even with rain in the forecast this week, that will not have much of an effect on the repair work that's already been done.

"We have a wonderful beach, probably one of the best in Ventura, and we're very proud of that," said Todd Mitchell of the Ventura Port District. "Our businesses right adjacent to it get to reap the benefits of being so close to such a great amenity."