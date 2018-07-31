Ventura pursuit ends with police cruiser wedged underneath car

A wild chase in Ventura Tuesday morning ended with a police cruiser wedged under a car and the suspected driver in custody. (RMG News)

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
A wild chase in Ventura Tuesday morning ended with a police cruiser wedged under a car and the suspected driver in custody.

The incident occurred at Fir Street and Thompson Boulevard just after midnight. Officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, trailing the suspect for more than 20 miles.

California Highway Patrol attempted a PIT maneuver and the suspect crashed at a low speed, according to Ventura police.

The chase first began when officers noticed a "suspicious vehicle" and ran the plates. It came back as a wanted stolen vehicle.

The suspect began to lead officers on the pursuit and was eventually taken into custody.

No further details on the suspect were released.
