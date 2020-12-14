Health & Fitness

Restaurants in downtown Ventura remain open despite outdoor dining ban

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several restaurants in downtown Ventura are continuing to offer outdoor dining despite a state ban on the activity amid rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Last week, the owner of the restaurant Nick The Greek put up signs advertising a protest and since then, patrons have filtered in for a sit-down meal outdoors.

Other restaurants in the area have also remained open, citing what they call a lack of evidence that outdoor dining is dangerous.

Jan Holguin, owner of Casa Bella, said they decided to reopen following the ruling from a judge that Los Angeles County health officials acted "arbitrarily" and "failed to perform the required risk-benefit analysis" before enacting its ban on outdoor dining.

EMBED More News Videos

L.A. County health officials acted "arbitrarily'' and without a proper "risk-benefit" analysis when they banned outdoor dining as a coronavirus-control measure, a judge ruled Tuesday.



The ruling, however, did not immediately restore in-person dining.

Restaurant owners say they've followed all local health orders and feel they're being unfairly punished.

Many say they also want to stay open, not just to keep their business running, but to help save jobs.

'Nothing to lose:' Co-owner of popular Burbank sports bar defying ban on outdoor dining
EMBED More News Videos

A popular sports bar in Burbank is defying Gov. Newsom's order to close outdoor dining, saying he feels he's run out of options with no relief money coming in and bills still due.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessventuraventura countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA nurse among 1st in CA to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory
COVID-19 vaccine poll: Will you get inoculated?
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
1st COVID-19 vaccine shipments land at LAX
Orange County expecting 1st COVID-19 vaccines by Wednesday
Show More
WATCH LIVE | COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
SoCal strip club stays open amid legal battle against state
Gov. Newsom facing possible recall election
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
More TOP STORIES News