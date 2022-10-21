Community says thank you to Marine Corps veteran by donating family brand new Honda Pilot

AZUSA (KABC) -- Jose Vasquez is the definition of a U.S. war hero. After enlisting in the military in December of 2001, the Marine Corps Sergeant went on to serve two tours of duty in Iraq. In 2004, Vasquez was injured by an IED explosion - and was honorably discharged. This many years later, a community says thank you.

Vasquez, now living in Azusa was his family, was gifted a brand new Honda Pilot. He applied for assistance, but had no idea this would happen.

"Oh my gosh I couldn't even believe... I still can't even believe this is my vehicle," said Vasquez. "I'm at a loss for words, thank you."

The new ride - all made possible by Helpful SoCal Honda Dealers, in partnership with the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo.

"They think they're here for one thing and you come in a surprise them I could really tell how touched he was and how much this means to him and his family," said Tami Horetski, Help Honda Dealers.

Since 2015, the Military Warriors Support Foundation has gifted cars just like this one nearly 150 times... and it never gets old.

"To get a brand new payment free car and to be able to enjoy that with his family is probably the best part of my job," said Barbara Johnson, Sr. V.P., Wells Fargo.

Vasquez is beyond grateful for what this gift has done for his family. And we did ask: what's their first stop? Off to a local pumpkin patch!