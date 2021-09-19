ABC7 Salutes

Veterans pay tribute to 10 Simi Valley High School graduates who served in Vietnam War

By
Simi Valley High School veterans honored with memorial

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A special ceremony honored ten Simi Valley High School graduates who served in Vietnam and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The veterans were recognized for their courage and commitment on behalf of our country.

The tribute was held on the eve of 9/11 and just before kickoff of Simi Valley's Friday night football game.

"No one really recognized and honored our fellow alumni that graduated from Simi High school that were killed in Vietnam," said veteran Bruce Dobin.

Vietnam War heroes came home from that conflict to anything other than a hero's welcome. So their fellow veterans decided to give their fallen brethren in arms the welcome home they so richly deserve.

"To bring a memorial together for Simi High alumni from decades past is all the more important," said veteran Bruce Hellebrand. "Each of the flag poles will have a plaque mounted on them and each plaque has those ten names inscribed on them."

"Keep in mind when you see somebody in uniform they're working for you, they're defending you and they are taking care of our national interest," said veteran Ronald Huntley. "So take the time... to say thank you for your service I appreciate what you are doing and God bless."

