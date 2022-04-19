VP Kamala Harris announces US commitment to a ban on destructive, anti-satellite missile testing

There, the vice president announced that the United States is committing to a ban on destructive, anti-satellite missile testing, and calling on other countries to do the same.
Back in November, Russia tested an anti-satellite weapon that created a dangerous field of space debris, potentially threatening other space infrastructure and increasing risk to astronauts in space.
China conducted a similar test in 2007.
The Biden administration says it will work toward a global ban on such tests, and ensure outer space remains free from conflict.
Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday was the scene of a rocket launch by Hawthorne-based SpaceX, which propelled a spy satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.
