kamala harris

VP Kamala Harris announces US commitment to a ban on destructive, anti-satellite missile testing

EMBED <>More Videos

Harris announces US commitment to anti-satellite missile testing ban

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris Monday visited Vandenberg Space Force Base, north of Santa Barbara.

There, the vice president announced that the United States is committing to a ban on destructive, anti-satellite missile testing, and calling on other countries to do the same.

Back in November, Russia tested an anti-satellite weapon that created a dangerous field of space debris, potentially threatening other space infrastructure and increasing risk to astronauts in space.

China conducted a similar test in 2007.

The Biden administration says it will work toward a global ban on such tests, and ensure outer space remains free from conflict.

Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday was the scene of a rocket launch by Hawthorne-based SpaceX, which propelled a spy satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.



City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssanta barbara countykamala harrissouthern californiasanta barbarapoliticsair force
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Second family to hold 1st known Passover Seder at VP's residence
Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers
SoCal leaders discuss how to tackle aging infrastructure projects
Exclusive interview: VP Harris discusses immigration, voting rights
TOP STORIES
Potential jurors in Kardashian case air disdain to their faces
Man who gave fatal drugs to Mac Miller sentenced to prison
LA County eases quarantine rules for asymptomatic people
Victorville store owner accused of shooting child pleads 'not guilty'
Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant on their 21st wedding anniversary
Sherri Papini pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax: 'I feel very sad'
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Show More
Bob Odenkirk honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Homeless woman killed in Wilmington hit-and-run as she slept
More TOP STORIES News