Walnut Park unveils 4-ton statute of late Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández

The community of Walnut Park honored Vicente Fernández on Friday, unveiling a four-ton statue of the late Mexican singer in Plaza La Alameda.

The statute of the musical icon on a horse is identical to one located at his grave site in Mexico. Fernández died in December 2021 at age 81.

Since his death, there have been tributes to Fernández placed around Southern California, including a street named for him in Pico Rivera, and a section of Boyle Heights.

"When you're listening to his music you get into that mood," said fan Alexandra Melgoza of Los Angeles. "He brings something out of you. It's so passionate. I really connect with him."

Fernández is considered one of the most popular singers in Mexican history, selling tens of millions of records worldwide and earning four Grammys and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Walnut Park is holding a two-day ceremony to honor his legacy, with mariachi music, singalongs and appearances from the singer's family members.

"To me Vicente Fernández was always a musical pioneer," said fan Arturo Flores of Huntington Park. "In a world that's so fascinated with borders, his music had the ability to transcend borders. He was like our Mexican national ambassador of music."