Multiple firearms seized from student's home after alleged threats to Victorville middle school

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple firearms were seized from the home of a student accused of making shooting threats toward a middle school in Victorville.

On Monday, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to Mesa Linda Middle School after someone reported that multiple students heard the 12-year-old boy threatening to shoot up the school.

The boy, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested for criminal threats and taken to the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

Authorities did not find any weapons on the boy, but after serving a search warrant at his home, they found multiple rifles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (760) 241-2911.