Family looking for remains of 69-year-old Victorville mother allegedly murdered by her son

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A family is seeking the public's help in finding the remains of a Victorville mother who was allegedly murdered by her son.

Yvonne "Bonnie" Martin was reported missing in July but her body has not yet been found.

Extensive searches have been conducted in the area near the California Aqueduct, but the family wants citizens to be on the lookout for any remains.

The 69-year-old's son, Anthony Falcon, is currently on trial for her murder and is known to camp out in that area.