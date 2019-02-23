Victorville teacher facing sexual abuse charges

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A teacher in Victorville is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year old girl five years ago.Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims.Investigators arrested Johnny Bean, who teaches at the Challenger School of Sport and Fitness.Detectives say they first received information about the alleged abuse last November.They later found another alleged victim who they say corroborated the first victim's account.Bean posted bail and was released from custody.