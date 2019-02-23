Victorville teacher facing sexual abuse charges

EMBED <>More Videos

Johnny Bean, a teacher at a Victorville school, has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl.

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A teacher in Victorville is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year old girl five years ago.

Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims.

Investigators arrested Johnny Bean, who teaches at the Challenger School of Sport and Fitness.

Detectives say they first received information about the alleged abuse last November.

They later found another alleged victim who they say corroborated the first victim's account.

Bean posted bail and was released from custody.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
victorvillesan bernardino countylewdnesssex abuse against childrenteacher arrestedsex abuse
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News