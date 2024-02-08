Latina entrepreneur bubbles up culturally-inspired soap making business from her garage

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. -- Inspired by the teachings of her mother and grandmother, Marcela Arreita harnessed the natural healing properties of herbs, oils and botanicals to develop a product line of soaps from her garage. Now working from a warehouse, her family-run company mass produces soaps and other holistic artisanal products for major retailers like Whole Foods and Northgate Gonzalez Markets throughout Southern California.

"Soap is actually chemistry, but it goes beyond that chemistry," said Arrieta. "It's really an art. It's an expression of my culture, my heritage, my roots, and my memories that I want to share with every person out there."

