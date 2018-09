Two men broke into a home in Anaheim, and now police need the public's help tracking down the culprits.The two were recorded by a surveillance camera.One of the suspects sees the camera and then hides his face. The other hides his face in his shirt as they go into another room.The burglary happened on Aug. 21 in the 2600 block of West Glencrest Avenue.Anaheim police said if you give them a tip, you can remain anonymous and you may receive a reward.