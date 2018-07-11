Wild surveillance video shows part of a multi-car crash in #SantaAna. 2 cars run red, hit a truck, one car crashes onto sidewalk, hitting a bicyclist. 1 in custody for DUI, 4 in critical condition. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/0WWR4XdAdl — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) July 11, 2018

A man was arrested for alleged DUI and hit-and-run after a multi-car crash in Santa Ana that left four people hospitalized, including a bicyclist, on Wednesday.The wild impact was caught on surveillance video.The crash happened about 4 a.m. at the intersection of 1st and Fairview streets, where one of three vehicles spun out and struck the bicyclist, according to Santa Ana police.Authorities said the chain of events started when a black Nissan Cube got involved in a previous crash at the corner of McFadden and Harbor, which was witnessed by a driver of a white vehicle. Investigators said the driver of the Cube chased the white vehicle before both drivers ran a red light, overturned a truck and struck the bicyclist.Santa Ana police said the suspect in the Cube left his car, went into an ice cream shop nearby, grabbed one of the employees and told officers "here is your suspect." The officers did not believe the suspect, who they said was bleeding from the crash."He grabs the worker, brings him across the street to the officers who'd just arrived on scene and tells the officer he located the driver," explained Santa Ana PD Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.Officers tased the suspect when he resisted arrest and was taken into custody, police said.Four people were hospitalized in the incident. All suffered major injuries.The suspect was later identified as David Brihn, who was arrested for felony DUI drugs, felony hit-and-run, resisting arrest and kidnapping.