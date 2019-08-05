VIDEO: Apparent road rage confrontation escalates into attack on Pacific Coast Highway

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video taken on Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades shows an apparent road rage confrontation escalating into an attack.The incident occurred Sunday near Pacific Coast Highway and Entrada Drive at approximately 3:49 p.m.A witness said a man and a woman stopped their car in the middle of the road, got out and began attacking the people in another car stopped in the middle of the road.Video shows the man appearing to grab the driver of the other vehicle by the shirt and pull him. It appeared he was attempting to pull the driver out of the vehicle.The woman is seen opening the car door and throw punches and an object at the driver.It is unclear what initially led to the exchange between the two male drivers.