Drivers in Los Angeles witnessed a knife-wielding man wrapped in bandages walking down the middle of the freeway.Cell phone video from Monday afternoon shows the man on the 10 Freeway heading west toward the 405.The man was walking with a bandaged head and left hand, and carried the knife in his right hand.Witnesses said his eyes were closed.A driver said the California Highway Patrol told her the man was mentally ill.Officers picked him up and brought him back to the hospital.