VIDEO: Bullets fly in Las Vegas jewelry store shootout

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Video shows a violent shootout inside a Las Vegas jewelry store as robbers held the owner at gunpoint.The video from inside that store recently released shows robbers storming in.Jeweler John Fish was forced into the store's safe by a gunman."He had me face down in the vault with a gun to my head," Fish said.Fish's brother Steven and a customer were handcuffed by one of the robbers and held at gunpoint.Steven's wife is seen peeking around the corner and running to get help from Pedro Torres.Torres, a concealed-carry gun owner, enters and peeks around the corner."I made a choice in two seconds," Torres said. "He saw me and he starts to shoot. And boom, boom, boom. Many at the same time."Torres ducks just as a bullet grazes his head.Smoke is seen filling the jewelry store. More than two dozen bullet fly.One of the shooters is hit, but still holds hostages while he fires. One customer buying an engagement ring pleads for his life.The customer and the store owners are not shot, but the jeweler Torres is struck three times.One robber runs and another robber slowly dies on top of his victims.Torres survives his wounds, but is still not able to walk or go back to work. He insists he's not a hero."I do what I have to do," Torres said.One of the men he saved disagrees."If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't be here today," John Fish said. "I really feel that way. He saved our lives."