A trio of burglars were caught on camera breaking into a West Covina home while it was being fumigated, making off with a safe, wedding rings and other personal items.In the video, you can see the suspects leaving the home in the middle of the night. All of the men were wearing hoodies, but surveillance cameras captured one of their faces.The house, located on Prospero Drive, had been tented for fumigation. The homeowners were staying nearby but didn't realize there had been a break-in until Saturday morning. They believe the crime happened at about 11 p.m. Friday."For somebody to come in here and violate us like that, underneath our noses, it was really quite a shock," said resident Matt Valle.The burglars stole a safe containing wedding rings and other jewelry. They also ransacked the house.The family is particularly upset about what the intruders did to a treasured keepsake."They even took this Virgin Mary and threw it on the ground, broke it," Valle said as he held back tears. "It really hurt my mom. Seeing her like that... I can't even describe it."Cameras also recorded shots of a car driving slowly past the home before the break-in."I just hope that these people are caught, they're not able to do this to anybody else and they're taken off the street," Valle said.If you think you recognize the suspects or have any information on the break-in, you're urged to contact the West Covina Police Department.