VIDEO: Car slams into Crunch Fitness in La Mirada; suspect described as disgruntled ex-member

EMBED <>More Videos

A driver was arrested after a stolen car slammed into a 24-hour gym in La Mirada, sheriff's investigators said.

By and ABC7.com staff
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested for attempted murder after a stolen car slammed into a 24-hour gym in La Mirada early Tuesday morning, and authorities are investigating the possibility that the crash was intentional due to a grievance held by the former member.

The vehicle smashed through glass at the front entrance of a Crunch Fitness in the 12800 block of Valley View Avenue about 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The gym was open at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Surveillance video shows an employee running to safety a split-second before the Honda sedan comes barreling into the building and smashes the front counter.

"This guy just started revving his car and at the end he put it on drive and he let the car go. It was going pretty fast," said witness Adrian Nolesco, a gym member who said the incident appeared to be deliberate. "He rolled out and he started running towards Imperial Highway."

Deputies found the driver in his own vehicle about 2 miles from the scene and took him into custody, the Sheriff's Department said. He was identified as Sergio Reyes, 32, of Whittier.

One employee said Reyes had been a member of the gym for about three weeks before his membership was canceled due to his alleged stalking and harassment of female members. According to the employee, the suspect had threatened to fight gym staff after the cancellation and was upset while awaiting a $70 reimbursement.

Reyes was being held on $1,000,000 bail.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arrestgymcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
Riverside STEM Academy celebrates Blue Ribbon designation
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
Officer helps boy with autism who called 911 over missing teddy bear
Hacienda Heights murder: Mother booked in girl's death
Eyewitness This: Free college tuition proposal, Coachella bus, 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Show More
UC Irvine is the only SoCal team headed to NCAA Tournament
Barstow teacher accused of having sex with student
Distressed man dangles from crane for 3 hours in Koreatown
Watch first full 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Tom Hatten, legendary TV personality, dies at 92
More TOP STORIES News