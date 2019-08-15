VIDEO: Culver City police save choking boy who couldn't breathe

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic bodycam video released from Culver City police shows two officers racing into an apartment to save a boy who was choking.

The video shows two officers go into the apartment where a frantic mother grips her little boy, who was choking and couldn't breathe.

Heart-pounding seconds go by as the officers try to clear the child's airway.

As they carry the boy outside, the officers continue to perform a "back thrust" to help.

Finally, the child starts to breathe on his own.

The boy was able to see his heroes again this week when the Culver City Council hosted him and his family, and honored the officers who saved his life.
