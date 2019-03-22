VIDEO: Father risks his life to save daughter, pushing her away from speeding car in Glassell Park

GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video from Glassell Park shows a father risking his life by pushing his daughter out of the way of a speeding car, which ends up striking him instead.The incident happened near San Fernando Road and Hallett Avenue Nov. 16, 2018.The shocking video, which was captured by a surveillance camera from an adjacent building, shows a red sedan speeding toward the two as they walked through a marked crosswalk.The father pushes his daughter out of the way -- mere seconds before impact.The car ended up striking the father, who was launched onto the sidewalk. He suffered a broken leg. Police say due to the father's actions, his daughter survived with only scratches to her face.Police are hoping someone will recognize that red four-door vehicle and give investigators a call. If you have any relevant information, contact LAPD's Central Traffic Division detectives at (213) 833-3713 or Detective-II Juan Campos (213)486-0755. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)