Los Angeles police are looking for two men accused of assaulting three Donald Trump supporters after video captured a fight that broke out at the president's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday night.The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Police said no one was seriously hurt and no arrests were made, but the suspects are wanted for assault and stealing a camera.Video posted to Twitter of the moment shows a man confronting what appears to be a Donald Trump supporter and shouting expletives toward the man as bystanders looked on.The phrase, "get out of my face" is heard in the video before the fight breaks out in front of a Forever 21 store.According to the LAPD, the two males took off running.Earlier this week, a man turned himself in after using a pickax to destroy Trump's star