HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police are looking for two men accused of assaulting three Donald Trump supporters after video captured a fight that broke out at the president's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday night.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Police said no one was seriously hurt and no arrests were made, but the suspects are wanted for assault and stealing a camera.
Video posted to Twitter of the moment shows a man confronting what appears to be a Donald Trump supporter and shouting expletives toward the man as bystanders looked on.
[INSANE VIDEO]: Fight breaks out at Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard. All because @ElijahSchaffer was wearing a Trump jersey and USA hat.— Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) July 27, 2018
Be safe out there. The intolerance is real! pic.twitter.com/eGk6pYKiti
The phrase, "get out of my face" is heard in the video before the fight breaks out in front of a Forever 21 store.
According to the LAPD, the two males took off running.
Earlier this week, a man turned himself in after using a pickax to destroy Trump's star.