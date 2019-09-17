MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Moreno Valley middle school students have been arrested in connection to a fight on campus Monday that left a boy in critical condition, authorities say.
Cell phone video shows one of the alleged suspects confronting the victim. The suspect then throws a punch at the victim. A second alleged suspect also threw a punch.
The victim, who witnesses say hit his head on a pillar, suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he continued to receive treatment Tuesday.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the fight broke out just after 1 p.m. at Landmark Middle School.
The 13-year-old suspects were arrested for assault likely to produce great bodily injury and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Students were told to shelter in place while parents received a text message stating that they would have to pick up their children from the school.
"Where were the security guards when this is going on?" one parent asked. "They're hired to protect them but they're not."
There was increased law enforcement presence at the school Tuesday along with counselors to talk to students and staff. The school does have an anti-bully campaign with posters displayed along the fencing. The school said in a statement the "safety and security of its students is a top priority."
It is not yet clear what led to it. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.
VIDEO: Fight leaves 1 Moreno Valley middle school student in critical condition, 2 students under arrest
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News