Student at Moreno Valley middle school sustains major injuries during school fight

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A boy at a Moreno Valley middle school sustained major injuries during a school fight Monday.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the fight broke out just after 1 p.m. at Landmark Middle School.Two juvenile males were involved. One of the boys suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.One student witness said the victim was unconscious outside of a classroom.Students were told to shelter in place while parents received a text message stating that they would have to pick up their children from the school."Where were the security guards when this is going on?" one parent asked. "They're hired to protect them but they're not."The sheriff's department was investigating the incident and determining what led to it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moreno Valley Station at (951) 486-6700.