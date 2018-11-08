VIDEO: Florida man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida man is facing serious charges after he was caught on camera taking a dangerous dive into an alligator pit.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. --
A Florida man was hurt after putting himself between a "croc" and a hard place. He's facing serious charges after he recently took a dangerous dive into an alligator pit.

Cameras captured the moment at St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Investigators say the man broke in and spent hours wandering around.

And at one point, he jumped into a pit full of alligators and was attacked. He made it out alive and took off.

When staffers showed up to the park in the morning, they found a pair of shorts and Crocs - the kind you wear on your feet.

They assumed it was part of a prank until they spotted blood and called police.

WJAX says the man, who was later identified as Jeff Black, was found wandering around his home.

It's not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

No animals were hurt in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alligatorattackbreak-inu.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks survivor: 'I heard somebody yell, 'He's reloading''
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
2 separate brush fires burning in Ventura County's Simi Valley, Santa Rosa Valley
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Show More
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Radio call of initial moments after massacre
Thousand Oaks shooter used .45-caliber handgun w/ extended clip
More News